Charges Withdrawn for East Brady Woman Accused of Negligence After Child Nearly Fell From Window

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Child endangerment charges filed against an East Brady woman accused of negligence after a toddler reportedly came close to falling out of a second-story window have been withdrawn.

According to court documents, two felony counts of child endangerment filed against 23-year-old Zarinia Marie Andreassi, of East Brady, were withdrawn on October 27.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in September.

According to a criminal complaint, New Bethlehem Borough Police received a request on September 8 to investigate an incident where witnesses reported a one-year-old child leaning out of an open second-story window, believing the child was close to tumbling to the ground below. Police then found that Zarinia Andreassi was the babysitter for the children on the day the incident allegedly occurred.

Andreassi was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 10:00 a.m. on October 16.

Zarinia Marie Andrea’s was represented by Mark T. Aaron, Esquire.

