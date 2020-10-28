Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Wormy Orange Punch

Use this easy recipe at a Halloween party this coming weekend!

Ingredients

1 gallon orange sherbet, softened

1 quart pineapple juice, chilled



1 liter lemon-lime soda, chilledGummy worms

Directions

-Combine sherbet and pineapple juice in a punch bowl; stir well. Add soda; stir until sherbet is almost dissolved. Decorate bowl with gummy worms. Serve immediately.

