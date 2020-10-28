Commissioners Hire Firm for Warehouse Permit, Constructional Drawings

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – As ideas grow for the use of the former source warehouse in Shippenville to move 9-1-1 emergency communication services, public safety operations, and other county activities, Clarion County Commissioners on Tuesday unanimously approved hiring Amos Rudolph Architecture, LLC to encapsulate the ideas with permit and constructional drawings for the renovation of the large building at 160 Amsler Avenue in Shippenville.

Commissioners Wayne Brosius, Ted Tharan, and Ed Heasley approved hiring Rudolph Architecture at the cost of $17,100.00.

“There really were no plans for the building, other than one we found there that just showed the outside of the building and where the racking was inside and what section was offices,” said Tharan.

“There’s a lot of grandfathered stuff in the building, but we’re putting some new garage doors in new egress doors will allow super light.

“These will be the constructional drawings. We will incorporate space for the 9-1-1 center, MA, and the maintenance department, but there are many areas in the building that don’t need major changes. You’ve got to look at how to include fresh air exchanges in the building and grassy areas outside. They all have to be on the plan, and then Bureau Veritas inspects and approves the work.”

Amos Rudolph Architecture’s office is located in Seneca, Pa. and the firm’s web page, www.arudolpharchitect.com, lists many of their buildings in Clarion County that they have served a role, including CenClear, Clarion Federal Credit Union, Cornerstone Church, Clarion Hospital CT Scanner and Linear Accelerator, Trinity Point Church of God, Siegel Insurance, Tuck’d Inn Farm, and various state police barracks.

In other business:

• Commissioners approved a two-year contract with Chris Gabriel (Carfardi, Ferguson, Wyick, Weiss, Gabriel, LLC). Cost is $139,000.00, a “do not exceed” amount. Fee Schedule: Chris Gabriel $210 per hour and Stephanie Fera at $190 per hour, and paralegal services at $135 per hour.

Also, local attorney Christy Logue serves as assistant solicitor. Logue handles local advice within the courthouse, and Gabriel’s firm concentrates on labor relations and lawsuits.

“Gabriel is the main solicitor for the county, and that number is a not to exceed number, so we’re not billed for that much, but in this past year, you know, we used them a lot more,” said Tharan. “They spent a boatload of money on all these lawsuits over the elections.”

• Commissioners reported Sheriff Rex Munsee hired Brandon J. Callender to fill the Deputy Sheriff’s vacant position during the salary board meeting before the regular meeting. The position is part-time, non-exempt with a salary of $12.01 per hour effective October 21. Asked if the hiring had anything to do with an agreement with Clarion-Limestone to provide school resource officer services, but commissioners aid there was no connection and offered no comments on a continuation of talks.

“The sheriff’s office wanted to go part-time, and there wasn’t another position available, so why we authorized a part-time position at the salary board meeting, said Tharan. “The full-time position is suspended, and the sheriff won’t be allowed to fill that until the person moves out of the part-time position.”

•Approved a letter of support on behalf of Monroe Township for the PennDOT Multimodal Transportation Fund application. Project name: Phase 4, YMCA Access Corridor Safety Improvements.

• Approved contracts on behalf of CYS with Outside In School of Experiential Education, Inc. for residential services Term: October 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021. Cost: $266.58 – $290.00 per day. County Match: 40 percent.

• Terminated Gabriel Rupert (Corrections), effective 10/15/2020, and Kacey Ewing (CYS), effective 10/30/2020.

• Commissioners approved a $250 per week stipend from January 1 to April 30, 2020, for Mindy Frampton, now Deputy chief clerk, who was working temporarily out of class.

• Commissioners hired Sherry Nicolli to fill the vacant position of Part-Time Corrections Officer. Part-Time, non-exempt, no more than 29 hours per week at a salary of $12.00 per hour effective 11/2/2020. Maintenance new hires include Delmar Lauer and Eric Lauer to fill the vacant positions of Temporary Part-Time Maintenance Employee. The positions are part-time, non-exempt, no more than 1,000 hours/year at salaries of $35 per hour, effective 10/19/2020.

•Announced county matches for the following social system programs:

CYS. FY 19/20 – 4th quarter County match : $104,319.46

a. Act 148: $16,231.00

b. Special Grants: $21,005.00

c. IL Grant: $49,985.56

d. IT Grant: $17,097.90

MH/DD. FY 19/20 County match: $106,334.00

a. Carryover for 18/19. MH Local Match: $57,262.00

b. MH Local Match: $57,262.00

c. DD Local Match: $22,896.00

d. EI Local Match: $27,037.00

• The next work session is scheduled for Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. in the first-floor conference room at 330 Main Street.

• The next regular Commissioner/Salary Board/Retirement meeting will be held on Tuesday, November 10, at 10:00 a.m. at 330 Main Street.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.