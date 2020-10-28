Featured Local Job: Full-Time Teller

Clarion County Community Bank is currently searching for a full-time Teller to join their Clarion team.

A successful candidate should have excellent communication/organizational skills, strong attention to detail, and the ability to respond in a professional manner to any customer inquiries and/or requests. Candidates must be a team player and have a flexible schedule.

Job Requirements:

Previous banking experience recommended, but not required. Customer service, sales experience, and teller transaction processing experience is preferred.

Resumes must be received by 11/05/2020 at: Clarion County Community Bank, Attn: Branch Manager, 333 Main Street, Clarion PA 16214 or email to bwenner@clarionbank.com.

EEO Statement:

Clarion County Community Bank is an Equal Opportunity Employer of women, minorities, protected veterans and individuals with disabilities. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment, without regard to race, color, national origin, gender, age, religion, disability, sexual orientation, veteran status, or marital status.

Equal Opportunity Employer, M/F/D/V

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.