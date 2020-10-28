Knox Man Who Damaged Cornfields Held for Court

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Knox man who reportedly did over $2,500.00 in damages to cornfields in the area was held for court on Wednesday.

Court documents indicate the following charges against 19-year-old Tyler Scott Vantassel were held for court on Tuesday, October 27:

– Agricultural Vandalism, Misdemeanor 1 (two counts)

– Criminal Mischief-Tamper With Property, Misdemeanor 2 (four counts)



– Agricultural Trespasser Posted Land, Misdemeanor 3 (four counts)– Damage Real Property By Operating Motor Vehicle, Summary (four counts)

The charges have been transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

Vantassel remains free on $1,000.00 unsecured bail.

The charges stem from incidents that occurred in late July and early August.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 12:34 p.m. on August 1, Clarion-based State Police received a report of damaged crops on McCleary Road in Salem Township, Clarion County.

Police then spoke to a known victim who reported that a blue 1990 Buick drove through his wheat field on the corner of McCleary Road and Old State Road. The victim told police the property owner had a photo on a trail camera of the Buick in the field. The victim noted there was no damage to his wheat field, but there was approximately $300.00 loss on his cornfield. He also told police he noticed a blue Buick in the front yard of a known residence on Old State Road.

Police then responded to the known residence where they interviewed Tyler Scott Vantassel.

According to the complaint, Vantassel told police he was driving the blue Buick in fields on July 31. He reported he drove on State Route 208 to pick up friends but was unable to recall all of the roads he had driven on that day.

Vantassel reportedly told police he knew what he did was wrong and understood the consequences, the complaint notes.

On August 2, Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to a location on State Route 338 in Beaver Township, Clarion County, for a report of more damaged cornfields. At the scene, police interviewed a second victim who stated he had two cornfields damaged on July 31 – one field off of Beaver Hill Road and the second off of Spook Hollow Road.

According to the complaint, the second victim stated he had approximately $2,500.00 of damage to the fields. He also told police an employee of an area business had reported seeing a Snapchat video of Vantassel driving through the fields on July 31.

Police then went to speak to Vantassel again.

According to the complaint, Vantassel’s father, the owner of the vehicle, related he gave Vantassel permission to use the vehicle on July 31 and said he understood his son was going to be charged for the damages.

The charges were filed against Vantassel through Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter’s office on September 3.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.