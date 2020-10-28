 

Pa. Dept. of Health: Two New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Clarion County, 31 New Cases Reported in Venango County

Wednesday, October 28, 2020 @ 12:10 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

coronavirus-4923544_1280HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., October 28, that there were 2,228 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 200,674.

Daily increases are now comparable with what we saw in April 2020.

The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between October 21 and October 27 is 252,583 with 13,574 positive cases. There were 33,329 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., October 27.

There are 8,718 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 22 new deaths reported. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 2,269,246 patients who have tested negative to date.

There are 2,834 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 647 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, October 28, 77% of the patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

10/28/20 – 2,228
10/27/20 – 2,751
10/26/20 – 1,407
10/25/20 – 1,666
10/24/20 – 2,043
10/23/20 – 2,219
10/22/20 – 2,063

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths
Armstrong  690 9 699 21
Butler  1661 40 1701 28
Clarion 220 2 222 4
Clearfield  462 7 469 7
Crawford  490 33 523 3
Elk 160 4 164 2
Forest  19 0 19 1
Indiana  1087 22 1109 16
Jefferson  185 2 187 4
McKean  132 4 136 2
Mercer 1034 18 1052 26
Venango 229 31 260 1
Warren  64 2 66 1

County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives
Adams 1133 18705
Allegheny 15300 208051
Armstrong 699 8637
Beaver 2270 24534
Bedford 398 5463
Berks 9290 63412
Blair 1237 21293
Bradford 745 10253
Bucks 10171 116793
Butler 1701 27213
Cambria 1095 27614
Cameron 9 525
Carbon 587 10993
Centre 4138 35981
Chester 8049 99861
Clarion 222 3999
Clearfield 469 9509
Clinton 267 5032
Columbia 1055 9596
Crawford 523 10428
Cumberland 2467 37700
Dauphin 4818 54015
Delaware 13527 130508
Elk 164 3137
Erie 2087 33649
Fayette 1019 18751
Forest 19 922
Franklin 2190 24996
Fulton 83 1554
Greene 240 5136
Huntingdon 957 7894
Indiana 1109 11099
Jefferson 187 4099
Juniata 237 2887
Lackawanna 3746 38034
Lancaster 9573 95757
Lawrence 879 9282
Lebanon 3038 24503
Lehigh 6593 70803
Luzerne 5337 54880
Lycoming 968 15885
McKean 136 5316
Mercer 1052 14313
Mifflin 396 7956
Monroe 2020 26596
Montgomery 13885 175023
Montour 297 8383
Northampton 5393 64775
Northumberland 1527 14180
Perry 360 5239
Philadelphia 38606 331100
Pike 622 7782
Potter 54 1403
Schuylkill 2015 23660
Snyder 484 4613
Somerset 420 12422
Sullivan 19 769
Susquehanna 406 5541
Tioga 213 4499
Union 702 16581
Venango 260 5754
Warren 66 4054
Washington 1986 29847
Wayne 285 7639
Westmoreland 4260 51338
Wyoming 130 3414
York 6484 73666

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

  • Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;
  • Approximately 2% are ages 5-12;
  • Approximately 5% are ages 13-18;
  • Nearly 14% are ages 19-24;
  • Nearly 36% are ages 25-49;
  • Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and
  • Nearly 21% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+.

The following regions have seen significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to present in October:

  • SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 12 percent of cases so far in October;
  • SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 15 percent of cases so far in October;
  • NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 17 percent of cases so far in October;
  • NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 15 percent of cases so far in October;
  • NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 30 percent of cases so far in October; and
  • SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 10 percent of cases so far in October.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 25,717 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,561 cases among employees, for a total of 31,278 at 1,056 distinct facilities in 63 counties. Out of our total deaths, 5,757 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 12,188 of the total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

All Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertPA, a text notification system for health, weather, and other important alerts like COVID-19 updates from commonwealth agencies. Residents can sign up online at www.ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/Signup-For-Alerts.


