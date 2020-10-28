Pa. Dept. of Health: Two New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Clarion County, 31 New Cases Reported in Venango County

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., October 28, that there were 2,228 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 200,674.

Daily increases are now comparable with what we saw in April 2020.

The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between October 21 and October 27 is 252,583 with 13,574 positive cases. There were 33,329 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., October 27.

There are 8,718 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 22 new deaths reported. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 2,269,246 patients who have tested negative to date.

There are 2,834 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 647 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, October 28, 77% of the patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

10/28/20 – 2,228

10/27/20 – 2,751

10/26/20 – 1,407

10/25/20 – 1,666

10/24/20 – 2,043

10/23/20 – 2,219

10/22/20 – 2,063

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 690 9 699 21 Butler 1661 40 1701 28 Clarion 220 2 222 4 Clearfield 462 7 469 7 Crawford 490 33 523 3 Elk 160 4 164 2 Forest 19 0 19 1 Indiana 1087 22 1109 16 Jefferson 185 2 187 4 McKean 132 4 136 2 Mercer 1034 18 1052 26 Venango 229 31 260 1 Warren 64 2 66 1

County Case Counts to Date