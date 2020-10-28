Pa. Dept. of Health: Two New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Clarion County, 31 New Cases Reported in Venango County
HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., October 28, that there were 2,228 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 200,674.
Daily increases are now comparable with what we saw in April 2020.
The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.
The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between October 21 and October 27 is 252,583 with 13,574 positive cases. There were 33,329 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., October 27.
There are 8,718 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 22 new deaths reported. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.
There are 2,269,246 patients who have tested negative to date.
There are 2,834 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 647 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.
The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, October 28, 77% of the patients have recovered.
New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days
10/28/20 – 2,228
10/27/20 – 2,751
10/26/20 – 1,407
10/25/20 – 1,666
10/24/20 – 2,043
10/23/20 – 2,219
10/22/20 – 2,063
LOCAL REGION
|County
|Previous Total
|New Cases
|Total Cases
|Deaths
|Armstrong
|690
|9
|699
|21
|Butler
|1661
|40
|1701
|28
|Clarion
|220
|2
|222
|4
|Clearfield
|462
|7
|469
|7
|Crawford
|490
|33
|523
|3
|Elk
|160
|4
|164
|2
|Forest
|19
|0
|19
|1
|Indiana
|1087
|22
|1109
|16
|Jefferson
|185
|2
|187
|4
|McKean
|132
|4
|136
|2
|Mercer
|1034
|18
|1052
|26
|Venango
|229
|31
|260
|1
|Warren
|64
|2
|66
|1
County Case Counts to Date
|County
|Total Cases
|Negatives
|Adams
|1133
|18705
|Allegheny
|15300
|208051
|Armstrong
|699
|8637
|Beaver
|2270
|24534
|Bedford
|398
|5463
|Berks
|9290
|63412
|Blair
|1237
|21293
|Bradford
|745
|10253
|Bucks
|10171
|116793
|Butler
|1701
|27213
|Cambria
|1095
|27614
|Cameron
|9
|525
|Carbon
|587
|10993
|Centre
|4138
|35981
|Chester
|8049
|99861
|Clarion
|222
|3999
|Clearfield
|469
|9509
|Clinton
|267
|5032
|Columbia
|1055
|9596
|Crawford
|523
|10428
|Cumberland
|2467
|37700
|Dauphin
|4818
|54015
|Delaware
|13527
|130508
|Elk
|164
|3137
|Erie
|2087
|33649
|Fayette
|1019
|18751
|Forest
|19
|922
|Franklin
|2190
|24996
|Fulton
|83
|1554
|Greene
|240
|5136
|Huntingdon
|957
|7894
|Indiana
|1109
|11099
|Jefferson
|187
|4099
|Juniata
|237
|2887
|Lackawanna
|3746
|38034
|Lancaster
|9573
|95757
|Lawrence
|879
|9282
|Lebanon
|3038
|24503
|Lehigh
|6593
|70803
|Luzerne
|5337
|54880
|Lycoming
|968
|15885
|McKean
|136
|5316
|Mercer
|1052
|14313
|Mifflin
|396
|7956
|Monroe
|2020
|26596
|Montgomery
|13885
|175023
|Montour
|297
|8383
|Northampton
|5393
|64775
|Northumberland
|1527
|14180
|Perry
|360
|5239
|Philadelphia
|38606
|331100
|Pike
|622
|7782
|Potter
|54
|1403
|Schuylkill
|2015
|23660
|Snyder
|484
|4613
|Somerset
|420
|12422
|Sullivan
|19
|769
|Susquehanna
|406
|5541
|Tioga
|213
|4499
|Union
|702
|16581
|Venango
|260
|5754
|Warren
|66
|4054
|Washington
|1986
|29847
|Wayne
|285
|7639
|Westmoreland
|4260
|51338
|Wyoming
|130
|3414
|York
|6484
|73666
County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.
Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
- Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;
- Approximately 2% are ages 5-12;
- Approximately 5% are ages 13-18;
- Nearly 14% are ages 19-24;
- Nearly 36% are ages 25-49;
- Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and
- Nearly 21% are ages 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.
The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+.
The following regions have seen significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to present in October:
- SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 12 percent of cases so far in October;
- SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 15 percent of cases so far in October;
- NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 17 percent of cases so far in October;
- NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 15 percent of cases so far in October;
- NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 30 percent of cases so far in October; and
- SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 10 percent of cases so far in October.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 25,717 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,561 cases among employees, for a total of 31,278 at 1,056 distinct facilities in 63 counties. Out of our total deaths, 5,757 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.
Approximately 12,188 of the total cases are in health care workers.
For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.
All Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertPA, a text notification system for health, weather, and other important alerts like COVID-19 updates from commonwealth agencies. Residents can sign up online at www.ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/Signup-For-Alerts.
