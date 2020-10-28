 

Police Release Details of Suspected DUI Crash in Toby Township

Wednesday, October 28, 2020 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Police-night2TOBY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a suspected DUI crash that occurred on State Route 68 earlier this month.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash occurred around 7:56 p.m. on October 10 on Cherry Run Road, just west of Koch Lane, in Toby Township, Clarion County.

Police say a 2014 Dodge Avenger was traveling north on Cherry Run Road when the driver failed to maintain his lane of travel and exited the right side of the roadway. The vehicle then slid off of a small embankment along the right berm and came to a final rest facing north.

The driver, whose name has not been released, was subsequently placed in custody for suspicion of driving under the influence.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc.

