Several Local Attractions to Be Featured on Kaleidoscope ‘Around the Alleghenies’ Today

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Several local area attractions are being featured on an episode of Around the Alleghenies set to air today.

(Pictured: Climax Tunnel. Photo courtesy of Patriot Portraits)

The episode is scheduled to air on WATM ABC 23 at 12:30 p.m. and on WWCP Fox 8 at 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 28.

Local attractions featured in the episode include art sculptures on the Redbank Valley Trail, as well as stonework at the Climax Tunnel and the beautiful Lawsonham Arch, both near New Bethlehem.

The Lawsonham Arch is Redbank Valley Trail Association’s next erosion remediation effort as they seek to avoid another disaster like the one caused by flooding at the Long Run arch in 2019.

On November 4, at the same times, the show will feature artist Mary Hamilton with her linocut prints, the restored church that is now the Avalon Guest House in Rimersburg, Rich Horner of Rimersburg and his handcrafted pens, and The Gallery at New Bethlehem Town Center.

