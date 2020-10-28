 

SPONSORED: Fox Sawmill & Custom Designs to Host ‘Christmas Village’

Wednesday, October 28, 2020 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

fox-sawmill-bear
CLARION, Pa (EYT) – Mark your calendar for November 5 to November 7 for the “Christmas Village” event hosted by Fox Sawmill & Custom Designs.

This event will be held at 77 Timber Bridge Road, Clarion, just off of Rt 68. Look for the 10-foot tall bear.

Hours for the event are 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., all three days.

fox-sawmill-inside1

Get a jump on your holiday shopping and find that perfect custom Christmas gift or just a little something for yourself. Find lots of handmade arts, crafts, cutting boards, jewelry, and home decor.

There will be many indoor and outdoor vendors and demonstrations.

Live demonstration chain saw carving by Brain Fox of Fox Sawmill, Steve Nelson of Cutton Hut, and Joe Dussa of Appalachian Art Studio.

Deer Creek Winery will also be in attendance.

fox-sawmill-inside2

For more information visit the Facebook event page here.

You can also see more of the amazing creations of Fox Sawmill & Custom Designs on their Facebook page here.

Fox Sawmill & Custom Designs is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m to 5:00 p.m.
Visit their website at http://foxsawmillandcudesigns.com.
They can also be reached via telephone at 814-229-8735.


