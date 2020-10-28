SPONSORED: The Liberty House Asks ‘Why Not Chicken for Dinner?’
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – If you like chicken, you will love the broasted chicken family meals from The Liberty House located the Clarion VFW!
WALKING CHICKEN
10-Piece Broasted Chicken- $16
50-Piece Broasted Chicken- $75
There will be an up-charge for any special requests.
SIDES
Mashed Potatoes- Pt. $3, Qt. $5
Coleslaw- Pt. $3, Qt. $5
Corn- Pt. $3, Qt. $5
Green Beans- Pt. $3, Qt. $5
Macaroni and Cheese- Pt. $4, Qt. $6
Gravy- Pt. $3
Biscuits (4)- $4
FAMILY MEAL DEAL
8-Piece Broasted Chicken
1 Qt. Mashed Potatoes
1 Pt. Gravy
1 Pt. Coleslaw
4 Biscuits
$19.99
There will be an up-charge for any special requests.
Daily Specials
Monday – $2 OFF Wedgie
TUESDAY – $2 OFF Cheese Steak
WEDNESDAY – $2 OFF a Dozen Wings, or 6 Wings & Fries for $7
THURSDAY – $2 OFF Steak Dinners
FRIDAY – $2 OFF Haddock
SUNDAY – “It Takes Two” Omelet, Add $2. Get an extra plate of toast and breakfast potatoes with your omelet. The omelets are so big it takes 2 to eat them.
New COVID-19 Menu
SANDWICHES
Includes one side
Meatloaf Madness- $7
Thick slice of meatloaf served between toasted pieces of Texas toast and smothered in brown gravy.
Chicken Parmesan- $8
Chicken patty covered with our homemade sauce topped with mozzarella sticks.
BLT- $7
A beguiling touch of home, served on thick, toasted bread.
Hot Pastrami- $8
The name says it all! Topped with sauerkraut, Swiss, and Thousand Island dressing on thick, toasted rye bread.
Hot Turkey- $8
Smothered in gravy and served on thick, toasted bread.
Cod- $7
Panko encrusted flaky fish served on a bun with cheese, lettuce, and our homemade tartar sauce.
Club- $9
A jaw-breaking triple layer of toasted bread stuffed with ham, turkey, and bacon served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo.
Angry Mother-in-Law- $8
Two grilled hot dogs served over Texas toast, smothered with chili, cheese, onion, and jalapeños.
SUBS
Includes one side
Haddock- $9
Battered or broiled on a toasted roll served with lettuce, cheese, and our homemade tartar sauce.
Meatball- $7
Five meatballs enrobed with homemade red sauce and mozzarella served on a toasted roll.
Italian Melt- $9
Enchanting layers of ham, pepperoni, salami, and mozzarella served on a toasted roll with green peppers, onion, mayo, and Italian dressing.
Wedgie- $8
Choose from ham, turkey, or Italian served with cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion.
Southwest- $9
Shaved turkey, jalapeño jack, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, and homemade southwest sauce on a toasted roll.
Bavarian- $8
Shaved ham with melted Swiss and mushrooms.
Roast Beef- $8
Thinly sliced roast beef with provolone and au jus.
Cheesesteak- $9
Delectable chipped steak, provolone, onions, green peppers, and mushrooms served on a toasted roll with mayo.
Cheesesteak Bomb Add $2
Breakfast Philly Add $2
SALADS
Best of both worlds- $7
A half-size salad of your choice served with a baked potato.
Taco Salad- $9
Seasoned hamburger served over a crisp salad with seasoned tortilla strips, jalapeños, salsa, and sour cream.
Steak or Chicken Salad- $10
Crisp salad topped with fresh-cut fries and your choice of breaded or grilled chicken or 6 oz. char-grilled Delmonico steak.
Chef Salad- $9
Thinly sliced deli turkey and ham served over a crisp salad with two kinds of cheese.
BROASTED CHICKEN
Includes two sides
2 Piece- $8
Breast and a wing or thigh and a drumstick.
3 Piece- $9
Add a breast or thigh to the 2-piece.
Arm and a leg- $7
Two wings and two drumsticks.
Half a bird- $9
One breast, thigh, wing, and drumstick.
WINGS
Dozen Wings- $12
Choose from 27 different rubs and sauces (limit two flavors per dozen). Comes with one dipping sauce and celery.
ADD fries- $2
BASKETS
Served with fries, onion rings, or tater tots
Liberty Burger- $9
1/2 lb. behemoth covered with cheddar, bacon, onion rings, spiced mayo, lettuce, and tomato served on a toasted kaiser roll with a dill pickle spear.
Classic Cheeseburger- $7
1/4 lb. juicy burger served on a toasted roll with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo.
ADD Bacon- $2
ADD Double with cheese- $3
Chicken Tenders- $7
Four succulent breast tenders served with one dipping sauce.
Popcorn Chicken- $8
An eye-popping amount of chicken with one dipping sauce.
Seafood- $9
Butterflied fried shrimp and cod bites served with hush puppies and cocktail sauce.
Grilled Ham & Cheese- $7
Shaved ham on Texas toast with your choice of cheese.
FINGER FOODS
Bacon & Cheese Fries- $6.00
Hot Cheese Balls- $4.50
Pizza Logs- $4.50
Onion Rings- $4.50
Mac & Cheese Bites- $4.50
Chicken Tenders- $5.00
Battered Cauliflower- $4.50
Pretzel Sticks- $4.50
Cheese Sticks- $4.50
Breaded Mushrooms- $4.50
Wing Dings- $7.00
Popcorn Chicken- $5.00
Hush Puppies- $4.00
Fried Pickles- $4.50
Mini-Munchie Platter- $8.00
Three different items from the finger foods with fries and 2 sauces (bacon & cheese fries excluded)
Munchie Platter- $12.00
Six different items from the finger foods with fries and 3 sauces (bacon & cheese fries excluded)
DINNERS
Includes two sides
Haddock Filet- $12
Your choice of beer-battered or broiled haddock served with hush puppies.
Pork Chop- $10
Wonderfully seasoned char-grilled pork chop, the very definition of deliciousness.
Steak- 8oz. $13, 12oz. $15
Decedent char-grilled Delmonico seasoned just right.
ADD sautéed onions- $2
ADD sautéed mushrooms- $2
Meatloaf- $9
You won’t regret your choice with this one.
Ham- $9
Thick, plate-sized slice of ham covered in a divine peach brown sugar glaze.
PASTA
Served with a side salad and garlic toast
Chicken Parmesan- $9
Thick cut of seasoned chicken lying on a bed of spaghetti smothered with homemade sauce and mozzarella.
Alfredo- $12
A delectable combination of fettuccine and a creamy Alfredo sauce with your choice of seafood medley or grilled chicken.
Spaghetti & Meatballs- $7
Meatballs enrobed in our homemade sauce atop of steaming spaghetti.
SIZZLERS
Chicken, Steak, or Shrimp- $10
Vegetable medley with long noodles and your choice of meat served with either sweet chili or teriyaki sauce.
SIDE DISHES
Available a la carte for $3.00
Fries – Sweet Potato Fries – Baked Potato – Baked Sweet Potato – Mashed Potato – Mashed Sweet Potato – Tater Tots – Onion Rings – Macaroni & Cheese – Green Beans – Corn – Hush puppies – Garlic Bread – Fresh Roll – Side Salad – Coleslaw – Peaches – Pears – Applesauce
DRINKS
$1.50
Coffee – Decaf Coffee – Hot Tea (black, green, or chai) – Fresh Brewed Unsweetened Ice Tea – Milk – Chocolate Milk – Cocoa – Soda (Coke and Pepsi products) – Juice (orange, tomato, apple, grape)
DESSERTS
Apple Dumpling- $4
A la Mode add $1
Chocolate Lava Cake- $4
A la Mode add $1
Cheesecake- $2
Fruit topping add $1
The restaurant will be open as follows:
– Monday through Thursday: 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
– Friday: 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
– Sunday: 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
The Liberty House would like their customers to know that they are doing everything they can to make them feel as safe as possible when dining with them.
More information can be found on their Facebook Page.
The Liberty House Restaurant is located at 603 Liberty Street, Clarion, PA 16214.
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.