Volleyball Playoff Bracket Released, Clarion and Redbank #1 Seeds

Wednesday, October 28, 2020 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Maxfield Lane

ksac-champsThe brackets for the 2020 D9 Volleyball playoffs are out, and Clarion and Redbank Valley are the top seeds in the Class A and Class AA divisions.

(Photo by Jolene Pierce)

A link to the brackets can be found here.

Clarion is the cream of the crop in Class A, and their undefeated regular season earned them a first-round bye. The Bobcats will begin their playoff campaign on November 3 against the winner of A-C Valley and Coudersport. Clarion’s biggest competition comes in the form of #2 seed Otto-Eldred and #3 seed Elk County Catholic.

Clarion-Limestone, who earned the #11 seed, will face Sheffield on October 29th in an opening round match.

In Class AA, Redbank Valley are the top dogs, earning the lone first round bye. Keystone and Punxsutawney should provide the stiffest tests for the Bulldogs, who are looking to end their one-loss season with a D9 Title.


