Well-Known Local Outdoor Author Presents at Rotary Meeting

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Andy Whitcomb, of St. Petersburg, presented to Clarion Rotary on October 26.

(Pictured, left to right: Rotarians Matt Lerch, Jamie Lefever, Author Andy Whitcomb, and Rotarian Brian Burford)

Whitcomb is an outdoor writer who has been featured in such magazines as Oklahoma Today, Boating World, and Paddling Buyers Guide.

Since 2016, his award-winning humor column can be found in the back of Kayak Angler magazine, and he shared a wacky lure idea, “Captured Prey Concept” in the Jan/Feb 2020 issue of Bassmaster magazine.

Since 2011, he has contributed weekly tips, observations, and stories as a multi-species angler and blogger for www.TakeMeFishing.org. He also has his own website available at www.justkeepreeling.com.

From Andy’s website:

“There are “people who fish”…and there are “fishermen.” One of the few things I know about myself is that I am a “fisherman”… To the point it could be classified as borderline illness. Sharing this obsession is rewarding, therapeutic. I like to encourage people to “stop and smell the crappie.” I enjoy catching fish, but more and more I get a greater thrill out of helping someone else hook up.

Born in Florida, but raised on the banks of Oklahoma farm ponds. Now relocated to western Pennsylvania. I have worked (and fished) in Hawaii (plant research project), North Dakota (duck research project), Colorado (Leadville National Fish Hatchery), Iowa (Rathbun Research Fish Hatchery and ISU fisheries research projects), and Michigan (MSU fisheries research projects). I have a B.S. in Zoology from Oklahoma State…”

The Clarion Rotary Club meets Mondays at noon currently at the Clarion YMCA.

