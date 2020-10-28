 

YMCA to Host 5th and 6th Grade Basketball Clinic

Wednesday, October 28, 2020 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Michelle Murray - YMCA

Basketball 101CLARION, Pa. – Registration is underway for YMCA 5th and 6th Grade Basketball for boys and girls.  The program begins November 7 and runs through December 19. Limited space is available in the program due to social distancing restrictions.

YMCA basketball is a fundamental, participation-based program for youth. YMCA basketball teaches and reviews fundamentals like dribbling, shooting, passing, and footwork while also teaching sportsmanship and teamwork in a supportive environment where everybody plays and tries new positions.

The program will be run by John Trallo in the YMCA’s gymnasium on Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Boys and girls will play separate scrimmages.
Clarion Basketball

“I’m excited to be running basketball at the YMCA,” said John Trallo. “I look forward to working with the kids while they learn new skills and develop a passion for the sport of basketball. I am excited to bring more basketball opportunities to the YMCA in the near future.”

Practices and games will be held on Saturdays beginning November 7 and ending December 19.

Registration is required by Thursday, November 5.

All players receive t-shirts. The cost is $28.00 for members and $42.00 for non-members, with a $5.00 late fee for registrations arriving after November 5.

Registration forms are available to print at www.clarioncountyymca.org/resources.

Printed forms can be dropped off or mailed to Clarion County YMCA, 499 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA 16214.

About the YMCA

For more information about the Clarion County YMCA and Y programs, please visit the YMCA website at www.clarioncountyymca.org, call 814-764-3400 and follow the Y on Facebook.

The Clarion County YMCA is a branch of the Scenic Rivers Association, which includes the Oil City YMCA, Clarion County YMCA, Younger Days Child Care, and Camp Coffman.

Hours

The Clarion County YMCA hours are Weekdays 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Saturdays 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

(Article submitted by Michelle Murray, Marketing & Membership Director, Clarion County YMCA, Oil City YMCA, and YMCA Camp Coffman)

Clarion County YMCA and exploreClarion.com have partnered to provide the community with YMCA News. This is an exclusive article only found on exploreClarion.com.


