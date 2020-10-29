North Clarion High School Going Remote for Friday Classes Due to Probable COVID-19 Cases

FRILLS CORNERS, Pa. – North Clarion High School will be holding classes remotely on Friday, October 30, due to two probable COVID-19 cases in the school.

According to Superintendent Steve Young, the decision was made after the probable cases of COVID-19 were reported among the school population.

“This will give us an opportunity to conduct contact tracing and do deep cleaning in the building,” Young told exploreClarion.com.

Young noted that while North Clarion High School is going remote for the day on Friday, North Clarion Elementary will continue to hold in-person classes.

Classes at North Clarion High School will resume in-person on Monday, November 2, according to Young.

