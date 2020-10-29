A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Showers. Patchy fog before 5pm. High near 48. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Tonight – Showers, mainly before 3am. Patchy fog before 3am. Low around 34. North wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday – A chance of rain showers, possibly mixing with snow after 7am, then gradually ending. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. North wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Light northwest wind.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 49. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Sunday – Showers likely, mainly before 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night – A chance of rain showers before 9pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 9pm and 10pm, then a chance of snow showers after 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday – A chance of snow showers before 11am, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 32.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 57.

