A-C Valley School District Goes Virtual Beginning Friday

Thursday, October 29, 2020 @ 09:10 PM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

AC Valley A-C Valley Allegheny-Clarion Valley SchoolFOXBURG, Pa. (EYT) – Beginning on Friday, October 30, the Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District will be going to remote learning due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in Clarion County.

School officials announced the decision to move from face-to-face learning to virtual learning on Thursday night.

A-C Valley’s Superintendent Dr. David McDeavitt updated the A-C Valley community yesterday indicating that if the school is closed, the district “will provide instruction by distributing Chromebooks to all our students and learning packets to only families who do not have internet.”

Career center students will not be traveling to the career center tomorrow due to the school closure.


