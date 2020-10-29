 

Several Homes Evacuated After House Explosion in Rimersburg

Thursday, October 29, 2020 @ 10:10 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Rimersburg explosion Dave photoRIMERSBURG BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Emergency personnel from nine area fire companies are currently at the scene of an explosion that occurred at a residence in Rimersburg Borough this morning.

According to a representative of Clarion County 9-1-1, the explosion was reported around 8:03 a.m. at 448 Chestnut Street.

Rimersburg Hose Company, Sligo Volunteer Fire Department, New Bethlehem Fire Company 1, East Brady Volunteer Fire Department, Perry Township Fire Department, Callensburg Volunteer Fire Department, Parker City Volunteer Fire Department, Distant Area Volunteer Fire Department, and Sugarcreek Township Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to the scene, along with Southern Southern Clarion County Ambulance Service and New Bethlehem Police Department.

Representatives from Columbia Gas and West Penn Power also responded to the scene.

1D4A7115

It is not known if anyone was home at the time of the explosion and if any injuries occurred.

The explosion was reportedly gas-related.

Officials say a two-block radius around the scene of the explosion, including Cherry Run Estates, has been evacuated.

1D4A7112

No additional details are available at this time.

Crews remain at the scene as of 9:50 a.m.

(Stay with EXPLORE for continuous coverage of this Breaking News story.)


