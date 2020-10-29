Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Hot Dog Mummies with Honey Mustard Dip

This spooky snack is a hit at parties!

Ingredients

1 tube (8 ounces) refrigerated crescent rolls

20 miniature hot dogs



1 large egg2 teaspoons waterDijon mustard

DIP:

1/2 cup mayonnaise

3 tablespoons Dijon mustard

3 tablespoons honey

1 tablespoon cider vinegar

Dash hot pepper sauce

Directions

-Separate crescent roll dough into 2 rectangles; seal seams and perforations. Cut each rectangle horizontally into 10 strips. Wrap 1 strip around each hot dog.

-Place 1 in. apart on an ungreased baking sheet. In a small bowl, whisk egg and water; brush over tops. Bake at 375° until golden brown, 10-15 minutes. Using mustard, add eyes. In a small bowl, combine the dip ingredients; serve with mummies.

