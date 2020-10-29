Clarion University Expands On-Campus Offerings for Spring Semester

CLARION, Pa. – Clarion University is expanding on-campus experiences for students for the spring 2021 semester.

Although fall semester classes are being delivered remotely, approximately 400 students have chosen to live on campus. Because of adherence to requirements regarding face coverings and physical distancing, a very low occurrence of the virus has been reported among the students living on campus. Reported cases among employees and students living off campus have also been low.

“By continuing these practices, we are confident that Clarion University can safely increase the number of students who live on campus and return to a moderate level of face-to-face instruction while maintaining the low infection rate,” said President Dale-Elizabeth Pehrsson.

“I thank our students and employees for their diligence. They have demonstrated the effectiveness of the safety measures, and they have set a precedent for responsible behavior.”

Classes will be offered through a combination of face-to-face, hybrid, and remote learning. Students who don’t feel comfortable taking classes in person may continue remotely. Likewise, faculty will have the option to provide remote instruction, either in whole or in part.

Approximately 900 students will be permitted to live in campus housing. Capping on-campus residence at 900 will enable students to maintain proper physical distancing. Amended housing and dining policies will accommodate students who need to isolate or quarantine.

More student life and athletic opportunities will be available, and athletic teams will be back in action. Fall, winter and spring sports are planning on-campus competitions this spring.

“The responsible behavior of our campus community makes it possible for us to allow more in-person events and activities in the spring semester,” said Dr. Susanne Fenske, vice president for student affairs.

“There will be opportunities for gatherings to take place in Gemmell Student Center and in residence halls. Event sizes will be limited by modified room capacities.”

Students planning to live on campus, participate in any on-campus classes or events, or utilize any university spaces during the spring 2021 semester will be required to complete COVID-19 testing.

University officials continue to monitor national, state and local data related to COVID-19. Pehrsson said the university community must remain vigilant and be flexible, should health and safety conditions warrant.

“As always, our priority is the health and safety of students and employees,” Pehrsson said. “We are confident that through implementing and adhering to these practices, we can have a successful spring semester.”

For more information, visit www.clarion.edu/spring2021.

