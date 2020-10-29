Country Eats & Icy Treats Closing Permanently

LUCINDA, Pa. (EYT) – Country Eats & Icy Treats in Lucinda has announced the restaurant will be closing permanently on November 8.

According to information posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page, the ongoing pandemic and related restrictions led to the decision.

“Covid has destroyed our business with restrictions that prevented us from being able to provide what our customers wanted,” the post states.

“We tried everything we could possibly think of from applying for grants that we never got or qualified for or the money was dried up before it ever reached our smaller rural areas, to go fund me’s to reducing our hours, and curbside pick up. It just wasn’t enough but we tried so hard,” the post continues.

Country Eats & Icy Treats will be open from noon to 8 p.m. today (Thursday, October 29), and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. tomorrow (Friday, October 30), and hours for the remaining weeks are uncertain, according to their Facebook page.

“Our hours may vary in the next 2 weeks depending on stock and customer volume so keep looking back at our page for continuing updates as we close this page of our lives.”

The post also notes that they will continue to honor all gift certificates until they close.

“We tried so hard and this decision was one of the hardest we’ve ever had to make. Our staff are amazing and stayed with us until the very end and they need to recognized for their dedication.”

Country Eats & Icy Treats was initially opened by the Callihan family in May of 2019 in the building that was previously BK’s Bar in Lucinda and quickly became a local favorite.

