Featured Local Job: Maintenance Technician at Webco

Webco Industries in Oil City/ Reno is looking to hiring a Maintenance Technician.
Maintenance Technician – Oil City/Reno
We believe that successful companies are more about people than products and that a company’s human assets are its most important resource. That is why many employees have invested their careers in Webco. Perhaps the biggest benefit for those who join our team are the frequent opportunities to learn new skills and improve on current expertise through focused education and training. Upward mobility and promotion from within have always been an important tenant of Webco’s success. By continuously investing in its employees over many years, Webco has built a culture of excellence that delivers value to everyone who the company touches.
GENERAL STATEMENT OF DUTIES:
Qualifications:
Position requirements include working knowledge of:
- Pneumatics
- Hydraulics
- PLCs
- Industrial electricity
- Basic mechanical skills
- Ability to conduct electrical and mechanical troubleshooting
- Repair of manufacturing equipment.
Must have two years of maintenance experience in an industrial setting or one year of applicable experience with an Associate’s Degree in Engineering, Maintenance or professional certification.
Hours:
Shifts consist of twelve hours, various days of the week and either day shift (6 a.m. to 6 p.m.) or night shift (6 p.m. to 6 a.m.). Business needs dictate the number of shifts per week an employee is required to work.
Webco’s benefit package includes: health; dental; vision; cancer; short-term disability; long-term disability; employee, spouse, and child life insurance; employee assistance program; 401(k) plan; educational reimbursement; paid holidays and vacation; training and development opportunities; profit sharing; prescription safety glasses; and free uniforms.
