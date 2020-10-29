Featured Local Jobs: YMCA Hiring Night Cleaning Staff, Child Care Assistant Teachers, Spin Instructors

CLARION, Pa. – Working for the YMCA means taking an active role in the community. If you’re interested in working with the Y, fill out an application and drop it off at the Clarion County YMCA.

Child Care Assistant Teachers

Make a difference in the life of a child! The Clarion County YMCA Child Care Center is hiring part-time child care staff to work as assistant teachers. To apply, fill out an application. Applications are available at www.clarioncountyymca.org/resources. Must be at least 18 years old and must be able to obtain clearances and first aid/CPR certification.

Apply by Thursday, November 5, to Michelle Miller, Child Care Director, childcare@clarionymca.net or mail application to YMCA Younger Years Child Care Center, 499 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA 16214.

Spin Class Instructors

The YMCA is hiring part-time Spin Class Instructors to teach cycling classes in the evenings and on Saturdays. Class schedule is flexible and can be made around the instructor’s schedule. An outgoing and friendly personality is a must. To apply, fill out an application. Applications are available at www.clarioncountyymca.org/resources. Must be at least 18 years old and must be able to obtain clearances and first aid/CPR certification.

Apply by Thursday, November 5, to Jesse Kelley, Branch Director, jkelley@clarionymca.net or mail application to Clarion County YMCA, 499 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA 16214.

Night Cleaning Staff

The YMCA is hiring a Night Cleaning Person to work approximately 28 hours a week from 9 pm to 2 am weeknights and 5-9 pm on Saturdays. Benefits include a free YMCA membership, retirement after 2 years of work.

Apply by Thursday, November 5, to Henry Sherman, Maintenance Supervisor at maintenance@clarionymca.net or mail application to Clarion County YMCA, 499 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA 16214. Application for employment available at www.clarioncountyymca.org/resources.

