Kenneth E. Miller

Kenneth E. “Ken” Miller, 74, of Seneca, a loving and caring husband, dad, papa, and friend to many, died at his home early Tuesday morning, October 27, 2020.

He was born August 9, 1946 in Oil City, a son to the late Joseph E. Miller and Thelma (Morrison) Miller McKown.

He was a 1964 graduate of Oil City High School.

Ken was a co-founder of the Cranberry Area Business Association, which later became part of the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce. He was also an active participant with the Men’s Good Friday Breakfast, and served as a guest speaker at the Good Friday service.

He was an active member of the Cornerstone Bible Church in Oil City, where he served as a Sunday school teacher and superintendent, was on the Praise and Evangelism Teams, and assisted with the Awana youth group. One of Ken’s greatest loves in life was being involved in God’s work. Sharing the gospel of Jesus Christ with others and explaining the way to salvation brought him joy. He had an ability to talk with others about their spiritual needs. He enjoyed hosting Bible studies and helping his friends make the decision to follow Christ.

Ken was a loving and caring person, and often provided transportation to appointments or helped run errands for his church friends and neighbors.

Ken enjoyed woodworking, building, and yard work. He took pride in his well-cared-for lawn and home.

Mr. Miller worked as a machinist in his earlier years for Shaw Industries, Joy Manufacturing, and Oilwell Supply. He then became the founder, and former owner and operator of Miller’s Designs. He was well known as “The Blind Man” and his slogan of “We Aim to Pleat.” He provided his services of window treatments and interior design to many area homes and businesses, with the help of his family, who all assisted with various aspects of the business.

He was married in Hydetown on November 7, 1975 to the former Sherry L. Porter, and she survives.

Also surviving are four children: Tim Miller and his wife Kelly of Seneca, Scott Miller of Plumer, Melissa Hartle of Oil City, and Jeremiah Miller and his wife Ashley of Lancaster; 17 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

He is survived by his sister, Lois Roberts and husband Ed of Franklin; two brothers, Jim Miller of Polk, and Jerry Miller and wife Brigitte of Titusville; his mother-in-law, Betty Porter whom he lovingly called “Baby,” two sisters-in-law, Vicki Porter and Barbara Boyd; and his brothers-in-law, Bill Baker and wife Nancy, Mike Hewston, and Robert Piercy; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Pamela Piercy Miller; and a sister, Annie Swartzfager.

A visitation for friends and family will be held Friday (Oct. 30) from 2 – 4 and 6 – 8 p.m. at Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca, Cranberry Township. A service to celebrate Ken’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday (Oct. 31) at the Cornerstone Bible Church, 407 West First Street in Oil City, with Pastor Tim Hindsman, officiating.

Private interment will be in Heckathorn Cemetery in Seneca.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Clarion Cancer Center (make checks payable to: Clarion Sunshine Project), 150 Doctor’s Lane, Clarion, PA 16214. This is in honor of Ken’s son, Tim, who is currently fighting a battle with pancreatic cancer.

