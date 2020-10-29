 

Pa. Dept. of Health: Four New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Clarion County, 2,202 New Cases Reported Statewide

Thursday, October 29, 2020 @ 12:10 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

covid-19-5048236_1280HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., October 29, that there were 2,202 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 202,876.

Daily increases are now comparable with what we saw in April 2020.

The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between October 22 and October 28 is 248,480 with 14,377 positive cases. There were 34,402 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., October 28.

There are 8,762 deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 44 new deaths reported. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 2,282,828 patients who have tested negative to date.

There are 2,994 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 647 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, October 29, 77% of the patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

10/29/20 – 2,202
10/28/20 – 2,228
10/27/20 – 2,751
10/26/20 – 1,407
10/25/20 – 1,666
10/24/20 – 2,043
10/23/20 – 2,219

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths
Armstrong  699 25 724 21
Butler  1701 45 1746 28
Clarion 222 4 226 4
Clearfield  469 11 480 7
Crawford  523 9 532 3
Elk 164 3 167 2
Forest  19 0 19 1
Indiana  1109 29 1138 17
Jefferson  187 10 197 4
McKean  136 12 148 2
Mercer 1052 21 1073 27
Venango 260 8 268 1
Warren  66 0 66 1

County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives
Adams 1144 18793
Allegheny 15449 209431
Armstrong 724 8684
Beaver 2283 24686
Bedford 404 5485
Berks 9388 63758
Blair 1268 21475
Bradford 775 10323
Bucks 10254 117735
Butler 1746 27410
Cambria 1123 27718
Cameron 9 528
Carbon 597 11062
Centre 4184 36207
Chester 8124 100472
Clarion 226 4010
Clearfield 480 9538
Clinton 273 5058
Columbia 1061 9652
Crawford 532 10509
Cumberland 2500 37906
Dauphin 4852 54309
Delaware 13618 131308
Elk 167 3155
Erie 2128 33745
Fayette 1035 18864
Forest 19 923
Franklin 2219 25065
Fulton 83 1557
Greene 244 5185
Huntingdon 993 7905
Indiana 1138 11190
Jefferson 197 4134
Juniata 241 2919
Lackawanna 9647 38248
Lancaster 9573 96311
Lawrence 903 9393
Lebanon 3038 24672
Lehigh 6643 71203
Luzerne 5412 55182
Lycoming 979 15940
McKean 148 5377
Mercer 1073 14398
Mifflin 411 7990
Monroe 2029 26733
Montgomery 14008 176159
Montour 300 8404
Northampton 5439 65252
Northumberland 1549 14281
Perry 363 5273
Philadelphia 38967 332987
Pike 624 7820
Potter 55 1410
Schuylkill 2072 23828
Snyder 491 4641
Somerset 434 12484
Sullivan 19 773
Susquehanna 408 5568
Tioga 215 4513
Union 705 16608
Venango 268 5768
Warren 66 4067
Washington 2024 30079
Wayne 289 7669
Westmoreland 4334 51653
Wyoming 141 3427
York 6545 74018

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

  • Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;
  • Approximately 2% are ages 5-12;
  • Approximately 5% are ages 13-18;
  • Nearly 14% are ages 19-24;
  • Nearly 36% are ages 25-49;
  • Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and
  • Nearly 21% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+.

The following regions have seen significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to present in October:

  • SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 12 percent of cases so far in October;
  • SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 14 percent of cases so far in October;
  • NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 17 percent of cases so far in October;
  • NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 15 percent of cases so far in October;
  • NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 29 percent of cases so far in October; and
  • SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 10 percent of cases so far in October.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 25,844 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,603 cases among employees, for a total of 31,447 at 1,060 distinct facilities in 63 counties. Out of our total deaths, 5,758 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 12,264 of the total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

All Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertPA, a text notification system for health, weather, and other important alerts like COVID-19 updates from commonwealth agencies. Residents can sign up online at www.ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/Signup-For-Alerts.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

