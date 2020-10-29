Pa. Dept. of Health: Four New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Clarion County, 2,202 New Cases Reported Statewide

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., October 29, that there were 2,202 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 202,876.

Daily increases are now comparable with what we saw in April 2020.

The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between October 22 and October 28 is 248,480 with 14,377 positive cases. There were 34,402 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., October 28.

There are 8,762 deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 44 new deaths reported. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 2,282,828 patients who have tested negative to date.

There are 2,994 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 647 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, October 29, 77% of the patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

10/29/20 – 2,202

10/28/20 – 2,228

10/27/20 – 2,751

10/26/20 – 1,407

10/25/20 – 1,666

10/24/20 – 2,043

10/23/20 – 2,219

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 699 25 724 21 Butler 1701 45 1746 28 Clarion 222 4 226 4 Clearfield 469 11 480 7 Crawford 523 9 532 3 Elk 164 3 167 2 Forest 19 0 19 1 Indiana 1109 29 1138 17 Jefferson 187 10 197 4 McKean 136 12 148 2 Mercer 1052 21 1073 27 Venango 260 8 268 1 Warren 66 0 66 1

County Case Counts to Date