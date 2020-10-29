Police Release Details on Route 66 Crash, Driver Injured

LIMESTONE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a man was injured in a crash that occurred on State Route 66 late Sunday morning.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 11:42 a.m. on Sunday, October 25, on State Route 66 just north of Rummel Drive in Limestone Township, Clarion County.

Police say 36-year-old Richard M. Sabatasse, of Carnegie, was operating a 2013 Ford Fusion, traveling south on State Route 66 when his vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a guide rail. The vehicle then came to a final rest on the southbound lane facing east.

Sabatasse and his passenger, 41-year-old Rhonda K. Bechtel, of Oil City, were both using seat belts.

Sabatasse suffered suspected minor injuries but refused transport.

Bechtel was not injured.

Sabatasse was cited for a speed violation.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Wednesday, October 28, 2020.

