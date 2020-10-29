 

Rimersburg Man Cited Following Hit-and-Run in Madison Township

Thursday, October 29, 2020 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-newMADISON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a Rimersburg man was cited following a hit-and-run incident that occurred in Madison Township on Sunday.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the incident occurred around 4:00 a.m. on October 25, on Lone Lane East Road, just east of State Route 68, in Madison Township, Clarion County.

Police say 32-year-old Zachery W. Steele, of Rimersburg, was operating a 2013 Ford Edge, backing out of a driveway when he put the vehicle in drive, drove through the yard on the south side of the roadway, and struck a white mailbox.

According to police, Steele then fled the scene.

No injuries were reported.

The mailbox was knocked off the post and damaged in the incident.

Steele was cited for driving while operator privilege is suspended or revoked.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Wednesday, October 28, 2020.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

