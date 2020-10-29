Say What?!: Escaped Tortoise Hitches a Ride, Goes Wandering Through Soybean Fields

SARDIS CITY, Al. – An Alabama family said their pet tortoise is safely back at home after escaping from his fenced enclosure, catching a ride to the other side of the county and wandering through soybean fields.

Ty Harris said Sparkplug, a 200-pound African spurred tortoise, escaped from his fenced-in enclosure on the family’s Sardis City property on Thursday morning and went wandering down the road.

