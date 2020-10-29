SPONSORED: It’s Pasta Night at Sweet Basil!
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – It’s Pasta Night at Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant & Bar! Specials are offered daily.
Thursday’s special at Sweet Basil is your choice of pasta for $12.50.
Visit Sweet Basil’s Facebook page to view their menu.
For take out or questions, please call 814-226-7013.
Below is the full week’s daily specials:
– SUNDAY: Burger Sunday
– MONDAY: Ravioli Monday
– TUESDAY: Lasagna, $12.50
– WEDNESDAY: Wings, ½ dozen $4,50; Dozen $9.00
– THURSDAY: Pasta Night, $12.50 (Choice of pasta)
– FRIDAY: Fish – Baked, Blackened, Deep Fried, $12.50
– SATURDAY: 12 oz. Prime Rib, $16.50
Dining Room Hours:
Monday through Saturday: 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Sunday: 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
The restaurant is operating according to CDC guidelines.
According to CDC guidelines, there is not a buffet.
The restaurant is not taking reservations at this time.
Carry-out and curbside services are available.
Call 814-226-7013 to place your order.
Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant & Bar is located at 21108 Paint Blvd., Shippenville, PA 16254.
Follow Sweet Basil’s Facebook page for updates: https://www.facebook.com/sweetbasilrestaurantandbar/.
