SPONSORED: UFP Industries in Parker to Hold Job Fair on November 4
PARKER, Pa. (EYT) – The weather may be getting colder, but the new starting wages at UFP Parker, LLC are HOT! HOT! HOT!
UFP Parker has a new wage scale. Starting wages have jumped, and now it’s time for you to jump into a new career.
UFP Parker, LLC will be hosting a COVID compliant job fair on Wednesday, November 4th, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at 116 North River Avenue in Parker (just off the Parker Bridge).
Day and afternoon shifts are available for general labor mill and truss building departments, as well as positions for industrial pallet and crate assemblers.
Afternoon shift differential has jumped to $1.50 an hour! Most positions have an additional production bonus.
A generous benefits package is offered, as well as raise review at six days. An employee is eligible for holiday pay upon hire.
No experience is necessary. You must be at least 18 years of age and bring a valid driver’s license.
Make plans to attend the UFP Parker job fair on Wednesday, November 4th, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at 116 North River Avenue in Parker, Pa.
If you can’t make the job fair, or you want to apply today, go to ufpi.com/careers.
Additional questions can be directed to the recruitment team at 724-399-2992.
UFP Industries is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.