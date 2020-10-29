 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

SPONSORED: UFP Industries in Parker to Hold Job Fair on November 4

Thursday, October 29, 2020 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

UFP-Job-Fair2PARKER, Pa. (EYT) – The weather may be getting colder, but the new starting wages at UFP Parker, LLC are HOT! HOT! HOT!

UFP Parker has a new wage scale. Starting wages have jumped, and now it’s time for you to jump into a new career.

UFP Parker, LLC will be hosting a COVID compliant job fair on Wednesday, November 4th, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at 116 North River Avenue in Parker (just off the Parker Bridge).

Day and afternoon shifts are available for general labor mill and truss building departments, as well as positions for industrial pallet and crate assemblers.

Afternoon shift differential has jumped to $1.50 an hour! Most positions have an additional production bonus.

UFP Parker 5

A generous benefits package is offered, as well as raise review at six days. An employee is eligible for holiday pay upon hire.

No experience is necessary. You must be at least 18 years of age and bring a valid driver’s license.

UFP Parker 4

Make plans to attend the UFP Parker job fair on Wednesday, November 4th, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at 116 North River Avenue in Parker, Pa.

If you can’t make the job fair, or you want to apply today, go to ufpi.com/careers.

Additional questions can be directed to the recruitment team at 724-399-2992.

UFP Parker 2

UFP Industries is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Parker


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.