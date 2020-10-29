State Police Calls: DUI, PFA Violation

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

DUI in Limestone Township

Clarion-based State Police say around 8:59 a.m. on October 24, a traffic stop was initiated on a 2010 Honda Odyssey on State Route 66 in Limestone Township, Clarion County.

According to police, the driver, identified as a 30-year-old Elizabeth, Pa. woman, was subsequently found to be impaired and was arrested for driving under the influence.

The name of the driver was not released.

PFA Violation in Clarion Township

Around 4:57 p.m. on October 25, Clarion-based State Police initiated an investigation into a Protection From Abuse (PFA) order violation involving a known 59-year-old female victim from Corsica at a location on Asbury Road in Clarion Township.

Police say related charges are pending against 62-year-old Michael Blaha, of Corsica.

