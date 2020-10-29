Woman Injured in Rollover Crash in Richland Township

RICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a woman was injured in a rollover crash that occurred on Interstate 80 westbound in Richland Township on Tuesday.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 12:13 p.m. on Tuesday, October 27, on I-80 westbound near the 50.1 mile-marker, in Richland Township, Clarion County.

Police say 39-year-old Traci M. Barnes, of Brunswick, Ohio, was operating a 2007 Jeep Liberty, traveling west on Interstate 80 when the vehicle left the roadway on the south berm and began to roll. The vehicle rolled over twice before coming to rest on the tires in the median facing southwest.

Barnes suffered suspected minor injuries but was not transported.

She was using a seat belt.

Barnes was cited for a traffic violation.

