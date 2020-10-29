 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Woman Injured in Rollover Crash in Richland Township

Thursday, October 29, 2020 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

policeRICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a woman was injured in a rollover crash that occurred on Interstate 80 westbound in Richland Township on Tuesday.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 12:13 p.m. on Tuesday, October 27, on I-80 westbound near the 50.1 mile-marker, in Richland Township, Clarion County.

Police say 39-year-old Traci M. Barnes, of Brunswick, Ohio, was operating a 2007 Jeep Liberty, traveling west on Interstate 80 when the vehicle left the roadway on the south berm and began to roll. The vehicle rolled over twice before coming to rest on the tires in the median facing southwest.

Barnes suffered suspected minor injuries but was not transported.

She was using a seat belt.

Barnes was cited for a traffic violation.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.