A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Isolated showers after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 47. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Southeast wind around 8 mph.

Sunday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. South wind 9 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers before 9pm, then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 41.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 32.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 58.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 37.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.

