Alternative Energy Ordinance Planned in Clarion County

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion County Planning Commission has been asked to develop an ordinance for alternative energy in Clarion County.

“The Commissioners are interested in an ordinance for alternative energy using the planning code, and they basically asked us to do it,” said Planning Director Kristi Amato at the October meeting of the Clarion County Planning Commission.

Amato pointed to available resources that include the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania, DCED, and Penn State Extension. All 67 counties are expected to be looking at alternative energy, and some already have ordinances.

“We want to level the playing field,” continued Amato. “They want to make sure that it’s done properly, fair for everyone.

“There are some concerns about alternative energy. Let’s say a solar farm comes in and happens when it is no longer used for whatever reason. We want to make sure that it is decommissioned properly, and the land is restored. Those are some of the things the ordinance can accomplish.”

The planning commission has already sent a request for company proposals to help them develop an ordinance that would eventually be approved by the Clarion County Commissioners.

“We’re going to a talk with the two firms that submitted proposals for our comprehensive plan and see where they stand on their background with an alternative energy ordinance.”

Some of the best examples of alternative energy sources include Solar Power, Nuclear Power, Hydroelectric Energy, Biofuels, Natural Gas, Geothermal Power, Hydrogen Gas, Biomass Energy, and Wind Energy.

“Obviously, we need to have public meetings, input, and all of that. We then turn it over to the Commissioners and they can again put some input into it. It will be on public display. Commissioners would then need to adopt the ordinance.”

Amato encouraged members of the planning commission familiar with alternative energy procedures in other states on communities as the group gathers information.

“I don’t know if this is one of those government-funded projects that sound great and wonderful the beginning of it and then at the end of it, you know, people are making a bunch of money at the beginning of it and they’re not worried about what happened with the end of it and maybe this is where we need to be, but I think the timing of it for us will work really well with our Comprehensive Plan update the timer for us.

“It’s going to take some time.”

