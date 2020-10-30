 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Clarion Hospital Reports Eleven New COVID-19 Cases

Friday, October 30, 2020 @ 12:10 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

image (4)CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital has reported eleven new positive COVID-19 tests since their last report.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

The previous report was released on Wednesday, October 28, 2020.

Butler Health System released the following COVID-19 Update on Friday, October 30, 2020:

Testing

Clarion Hospital
Total tests thru 10/29/2020: 6,819
Test obtained at CH outdoor facility: 5,525
Positives: 242

Butler Memorial Hospital
Total tests thru 10/29/2020: 22,127
Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 8,619
Positives: 357

Hospital Inpatients. As of 10/30/2020, 10:00 a.m.:

Clarion Hospital:
2 patients. 0 suspected. 2 confirmed. 0 ICU.

Butler Memorial Hospital:
7 patients. 0 suspected. 7 confirmed. 2 ICU.

PREVENTING TRANSMISSION OF THE VIRUS IS SIMPLE:

– Wear a mask.
– Wash your hands frequently.
– Don’t touch your face.
– Cover coughs and sneezes.
– Maintain a minimum distance of six feet from others.
– Practice good hygiene.
– If you feel sick, stay home.

Note: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.