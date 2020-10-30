 

Cruise For The Cure Raises $16k for the Sunshine Project

Friday, October 30, 2020 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Cruise-For-The-Cure-Donation-2020CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The 2nd Annual Cruise for the Cure raised $16,000.00 to help cancer patients in need.

(Pictured, left to right: Charles Lott, Jean Ehrhart, Tracy Myers, and Guy Gross.)

Originally slated for June, the event was rescheduled for August 15 because of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

This year, the event was held in memory of Clancy Schmader and Bob Haines.

One hundred fifty cars entered the event, and the Cruisers collected donations from Clarion and surrounding counties.

As a special note, the Clarion Moose Club donated the food and also contributed to the event.

“We are amazed at the generosity of the individuals of the area,” said organizer Jean Ehrhart.

The $16,000.00 check was presented to Tracy Myers, Nurse Manager at The Cancer Center at Clarion Hospital for the Sunshine Project.

The Sunshine Project is a 501c(3) that was incorporated at the end of 2015. Since then, they have paid $250,000.00 in medical bills for cancer patients in need. The Cruisers are a major contributor to the Sunshine Project.

Next year’s event is scheduled for June 26, 2021, at the Clarion County Airport.


