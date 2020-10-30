 

Deer Creek Winery to Host Friday Night Music by Bryan Phillips

Friday, October 30, 2020 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Bryan Phillips - NEWSHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Stop at Deer Creek Winery after work on Friday night to relax, sip a glass of wine with a meal, and enjoy the start of the weekend with live entertainment.

Bryan Phillips will be performing classic rock music and country tunes from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

A light, cafe menu is available.

Deer Creek is following Governor Wolf’s orders, and only four people are permitted in the showroom at a time; however, there is plenty of outside seating available.

Wine can be purchased cold by the glass or by the bottle with a meal. Cold beer from North Country Brewery, Yuengling, Straub, or Trails to Ales, soft drinks, coffee, smoothies, and lattes are also available with a meal.

Deer Creek Olive Grove has over 50 flavors of gourmet olive oils and aged balsamic vinegar available; these items are bottled at the winery.

Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, Pa.


