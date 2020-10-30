Featured Local Job: Full-Time Dental Assistant or EFDA

The Primary Health Network, a large non-profit organization, is seeking qualified candidates for the position of a Full-Time Dental Assistant or EFDA (Expanded Functions Dental Assistant) at their Clarion Dental Center.

The position is located at 30 Pinnacle Drive, Clarion, PA. The hours for this position are generally 8:30 AM- 5:00 PM Monday-Friday with some possible evening hours required.

General Description:

EFDA- This individual assists in the provision of primary and comprehensive dental care as a member of a team of health professionals. This person also performs the duties of an Expanded Functions Dental Assistant, Dental Assistant, as well as some limited clerical duties at the site. Priority is given to those duties as approved for the licensure as an EFDA. The employee also provides general duties deemed appropriate by the supervisor(s) or Dentist.

Dental Assistant- This individual assists in the provision of primary and comprehensive dental care as a member of a team of health professionals. This person also performs limited clerical duties in the department as well; however, priority is given to chair side assisting and other dental duties as deemed appropriate by the supervisor(s).

Job Qualifications/ Requirements:

Expanded Functions Dental Assistant

Graduate of an approved EFDA program/school

Valid PA EFDA Licensure

Minimum of three months previous experience as an EFDA preferred

PA Certification in Radiology or willingness to obtain

Previous FQHC and experience with electronic medical records a plus

Good communication skills and interpersonal skills

Flexibility in the workplace

Computer proficient

Dental Assistant

Graduate of an approved dental program/school

Minimum of three months previous experience working in a dental office preferred

Pennsylvania Certification in Radiology or willingness to obtain

Previous FQHC and experience with electronic medical records a plus

Good communication skills and interpersonal skills

Flexibility in the workplace

Computer proficient

Successful candidates will be flexible, motivated, and demonstrate critical thinking and problem-solving skills. Hourly wage commensurate with experience, excellent benefits package, EOE.

For more information and to apply, Click Here.



