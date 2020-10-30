FUN Bank Raises Money and Donates From ‘Penny Wars’ Competition During Employee Appreciation Week

FRYBURG, Pa. – During the week of October 5th-9th, First United National Bank celebrated the hard work of their employees with Employee Appreciation Week.

(Pictured: FUN Bank Loan Officer, Craig Siegel, and Operations Specialist, MaKayla Magness, present check to Tiki Kahle, founder of the Mrs. Claus Club of Knox.)

Throughout the week, employees participated in wearing daily themed shirts for favorite sports teams, vacation destinations, concerts, flannel day, alumni/school spirit wear, and then concluded the week wearing their FUN Bank Breast Cancer Awareness shirts.

Employees also enjoyed catered lunches from their favorite local restaurants as well as received gift certificates for local businesses as a thank you for their dedicated work throughout the year.

While enjoying their special week, the FUN Bank employees engaged in some fierce competition among themselves! Throughout the entire week, they competed in “Penny Wars.” Donations were accepted from employees at all six branches and also from the administrative department, operations department, and the loan and mortgage department. Coins and paper money were accepted and added up to a final, weekly total for each branch or department. However, pennies were counted against each total. The rules allowed for “penny bombs” to be used to subtract from a designated branch or department’s total. Throughout the week, there were strategies, whispers, and theories flying around with many laughs shared between employees as they displayed their determination to win over another branch or department.

On Wednesday, October 14th, the winner was announced. The Fryburg Administrative Department pulled ahead of their competition for the win!

All donations collected from The FUN Bank’s “Penny Wars” were donated to the Mrs. Claus Club of Knox. FUN Bank Loan Officer, Craig Siegel, and Operations Specialist, MaKayla Magness, who was head of the “Penny Wars” competition, were excited to present a check for $1,630.97 to Tiki Kahle, founder of the Mrs. Claus Club of Knox.

The Mrs. Claus Club of Knox, MCC, was organized in 2004 in memory of Tiki Kahle’s grandmother, Jeanne Taylor Graham, who passed away from breast cancer. Tiki, herself, is a cancer survivor and understands how much support and love people need as they go through their own battles with cancer. Several FUN Bank employees are also survivors so donating to this organization had special meaning.

In 2013, MCC became incorporated and then received their 501c3 status in 2014. They have a board of directors who meet regularly. Each November, they hold their annual fundraiser “Ladies Night Out” at The Den, located at Wolfs Camping Resort. The fundraiser is Christmas-themed, and tickets are presold for the evening. It’s a night filled with numerous raffles and auctions with hundreds of fantastic prizes and delicious food all while celebrating survivors, honoring those battling, and remembering those who have lost their battle. All proceeds of this event go to help individuals and families in and around our local communities who are fighting cancer. Names of individuals and families who need help are accepted from the public.

MCC provides these individuals and families with goods, services, and funds. They work in conjunction with Shear Cheveux in Knox to provide wigs and Tom’s Riverside in Knox to provide comfort items. Mrs. Claus also donates gas and grocery cards to the Cancer Center at Clarion Hospital. “Believe Baskets” are also custom-made for each cancer patient at the Cancer Center by MCC. They try to make each basket special to meet the needs of those patients on a more personal level, based on the suggestions of the Cancer Center. Complete confidentiality of patients is strictly followed.

To find out more about MCC or how to donate to them, visit their website at www.MrsClausClubofKnox.com or visit them on facebook @MrsClausClubOfKnox.

