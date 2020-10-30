Karns City and Brookville Set to Battle for D9 Title Tonight on Explore TV

The Kerle Tire Company Game of the Week continues tonight as the Karns City Gremlins battle the Brookville Raiders for the District 9 Class AA title and all of the action can be seen and heard live on Explore. Live streaming video of the game is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and Dubrook.

(Photo by Jared Bakaysa)

Airtime for the Kerle Tire Pregame Show is at 6:30 p.m. with Mike Kalinowski and Bob Dunkle. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m.

The video feed can be found at D9Sports.com, exploreClarion.com and exploreJeffersonPA.com.

The audio feed can be found at exploreClarion.com and exploreJeffersonPA.com.

ABOUT THE GAME

Brookville vs. Karns City (Friday, Oct. 30, 7:00pm at Brockway)

Brookville will face Karns City in the D9 Class AA Championship Game. The Brookville Raiders previously defeated the Karns City Gremlins 44-0 in an early season matchup, and will be looking for a similar type of dominance the second time around. The Raiders have yet to lose in 2020, and their incredible offense makes them a challenge to stop. Quarterback Jack Krug has 2203 passing yards and 30 passing touchdowns this season, and receivers Kyle Macbeth, Brayden Kunselman, and Robert Keth each have over 500 receiving yards. Defensively, the Raiders have snagged 14 interceptions and eight fumble recoveries in seven games. Kyle Macbeth is Brookville’s primary defensive playmaker, snagging four interceptions while forcing and recovering two fumbles this season.

Since the big loss to Brookville, Karns City has found success running the football behind their monster offensive line. In the Gremlins’ semifinal win over Central Clarion, Luke Garing had a breakout performance, rushing for 137 yards. Jayce Anderson and Cole Coon also had solid games in the Gremlins backfield. Karns City’s Achilles heel has been turnovers in the passing game, and the Gremlins will need to execute at a high level to keep pace with Brookville.

One Thing to Watch: Brookville steamrolled Karns City in their previous meeting, and the game was over before the second half started. How will the previous result affect the two teams? Karns City must keep their hope high in spite of their early loss, while Brookville must resist the urge to be complacent against their once defeated opponent.

The following local sponsors have signed on to make this year's Kerle Tire Game of the Week possible:

