Keystone’s Homecoming Court Announced

KNOX, Pa. (EYT) – Keystone has announced their 2020 Homecoming Court:

(Pictured, from left to right: Cameron Easton, Emma Burrows, Faith Young, Maddie Dunlap, Logan Sell, Brandon Pierce, Ali Clark, Kay Fulmer, Koby Buzard, Keenan Heeter, Brianna VanTassel, and Peyton Means.)

The crowning is scheduled for November 6 prior to the last Keystone Junior High Football game and will be live-streamed.

