Local Man Involved in Chain Reaction Crash on Route 28

ALLEGHENY CO., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a New Bethlehem man was involved in a chain-reaction crash that occurred on State Route 28 in Allegheny County last week.

According to Kittanning-based State Police, the accident happened around 7:01 a.m. on October 21, on Route 28 southbound just sought of Exit 14 in Tarentum Borough, Allegheny County.

Police say 30-year-old Ryan J. Jendrejewski, of Pittsburgh, was operating a 2018 Subaru Forester, traveling south in the left lane of Route 28 when he hit the rear of a 2016 Toyota RAV4, operated by 22-year-old London L. Alese, of New Bethlehem.

The initial impact then caused Alese’s vehicle to move forward and strike the rear of a 2014 Kia Sorento, operated by 40-year-old Lynde J. Bires, of Lower Burrell. All three vehicles stopped and then pulled over into the grassy median following the accident.

Police note the crash occurred as traffic was slow and backed up from a prior crash.

All three drivers were using seat belts, and no injuries were reported.

Jendrejewski was cited for following too closely.

