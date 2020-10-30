 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Local Man Involved in Chain Reaction Crash on Route 28

Friday, October 30, 2020 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

policeALLEGHENY CO., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a New Bethlehem man was involved in a chain-reaction crash that occurred on State Route 28 in Allegheny County last week.

According to Kittanning-based State Police, the accident happened around 7:01 a.m. on October 21, on Route 28 southbound just sought of Exit 14 in Tarentum Borough, Allegheny County.

Police say 30-year-old Ryan J. Jendrejewski, of Pittsburgh, was operating a 2018 Subaru Forester, traveling south in the left lane of Route 28 when he hit the rear of a 2016 Toyota RAV4, operated by 22-year-old London L. Alese, of New Bethlehem.

The initial impact then caused Alese’s vehicle to move forward and strike the rear of a 2014 Kia Sorento, operated by 40-year-old Lynde J. Bires, of Lower Burrell. All three vehicles stopped and then pulled over into the grassy median following the accident.

Police note the crash occurred as traffic was slow and backed up from a prior crash.

All three drivers were using seat belts, and no injuries were reported.

Jendrejewski was cited for following too closely.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.