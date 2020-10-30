No Injuries Reported in House Explosion in Rimersburg

RIMERSBURG BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Officials say there were no injuries in the explosion that destroyed a home in Rimersburg on Thursday morning.

According to a representative of the New Bethlehem Police Department, no one was at home at the time the explosion occurred at 448 Chestnut Street.

A representative of Clarion County 9-1-1 reported the explosion was called in around 8:03 a.m.

Rimersburg Hose Company, Sligo Volunteer Fire Department, New Bethlehem Fire Company 1, East Brady Volunteer Fire Department, Perry Township Fire Department, Callensburg Volunteer Fire Department, Parker City Volunteer Fire Department, Distant Area Volunteer Fire Department, and Sugarcreek Township Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to the scene, along with Southern Southern Clarion County Ambulance Service and New Bethlehem Police Department.

Representatives from Columbia Gas and West Penn Power also responded to the scene.

The explosion was reportedly gas-related.

Officials say the home is a total loss.

Following the explosion, a two-block radius around the home, including the area of Cherry Run Estates, was evacuated for a large portion of the day.

The fire companies all cleared the scene around 2:13 p.m. while local police and a Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal remained on scene until around 6:56 p.m.

