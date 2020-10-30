Robert W. Seeley, 88, of S. Main St., Pleasantville passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at his residence.

Robert was born on September 28, 1932 in Enterprise to the late Burton and Blanch (Wright) Seeley. He married Rhita J. Thomas on September 1, 1955 in Clovis, NM.

He was a veteran of the US Army having served during the Korean War and was honorably discharged with the rank of Sergeant.

Robert was formerly employed by Hammermill Paper, Clear Lake Lumber, Taylor Ramsey and other independent lumber companies.

He was a member of the T-Free Church, Pleasantville Lions Club, Pleasantville Vol. Fire Dept. for 25 years, Cleo J. Ross Post 368 American Legion and Bruce Shorts Post 5958 VFW.

Robert enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife Rhita of Pleasantville; five children, Jeffrey Seeley of Redding, CA, Pam Seeley-Anderson and husband Mark of Titusville, Kimberly Coates and husband Paul of Ferndale, CA, Kenneth Seeley of Meadville, Mark Seeley and wife Marsha of Titusville; 13 grandchildren, Michael Schneider of Pittsburgh, Megan (Traci) Antonio of Las Vegas, NV, Jessica (Matthew) Rink of Ava, MO, Dianne (Craig) Foster of Redding, CA, Suzanne Seeley and boyfriend David of Vacaville, CA, Jason Coates of Chico, CA, Shasta (Ray) Fernandez of Caldwell, ID, Shannon Coates and fiancé Morgan of Ferndale, CA, Nicholas Coates of Ferndale, CA, Sarah Seeley and fiancé John of Saegertown, Samantha Seeley of Conneaut Lake, Sabrina Seeley and boyfriend Nick of Conneaut Lake, Miranda Seeley and fiancé Dillon of Chapmanville; 14 great-grandchildren, Kevin, Stephanie, Chance, Courtney, Joseph, Rylee, Wyatt, Ezra, Bane, Renee, Tessa, Mikayla, Brooklyn, Jamison; three brothers, Jackson Seeley, Donald Seeley, Herbert Seeley; six sisters, Ann Cartney, Virginia Hubert, Alta Webber, Shirley Beers, Gloria Grow, Alice Jones; and many nieces and nephews.

Robert was preceded in death by nine sisters, Stella Millard, Marian Paden, Daisy Jones, Margaret Wakefield, Phillis Keyes, Nina Mitchell, Charlotte Gustafson, Marilyn Seeley, Thelma Mellin; and 3 brothers, Burton, Richard, and Harold Seeley.

A memorial service will be conducted for family and friends at a later date to be announced. Inurnment will be in Jerusalem Corners Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bruce Shorts Post 5958 VFW, 206 St. John St., Titusville, PA 16354.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.

