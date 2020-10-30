Say What?!: Woman in Labor Stops to Vote in Florida on Way to Hospital

ORANGE CO., Fl. – A woman in labor had her husband stop on the way to a Florida hospital for the birth of their child so she could cast her vote.

Karen Briceno Gonzalez, an employee of the Orange County Supervisor of Elections, said she was processing voter ballots about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday when a man came in with his wife’s driver’s license.

