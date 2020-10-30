SPONSORED: Thanksgiving Dinner Made Easy With the Allegheny Grille
FOXBURG, Pa. – Make your reservations or place your to-go order now for the Allegheny Grille’s delicious Thanksgiving dinner.
The cost is $19.00 per person (excludes beverage, tax & gratuity).
Choose: Turkey, Ham, or combo platter
Includes: mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, stuffing, cranberry sauce, side salad, dinner rolls, and your choice of pumpkin pie or apple pie.
– Kids: Five to 10 are $9.50
– Kids: Four and under are free!
Must pre-order dinner choices upon making a reservation!
Pick up times will be 11:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Takeout orders must be paid when placing the order.
The last day for reservations will be November 19, 2020. Call 724-659-5701 to make yours!
Allegheny Grille will continue to have their patrons and employees follow the state’s guidelines.
They are following 50% capacity seating; outside seating will remain the same, with the patio tent now being open at all times for restaurant seating.
As always, the staff is continuing to clean and sanitize the building daily. Now, more than ever, Allegheny Grille recommends making reservations by calling 724-659-5701. They hope to see you all soon.
Like the Allegheny Grille Facebook page for daily lunch and dinner specials.
Walk-ins are welcome, but reservations are recommended.
Reservations can be made with an outdoor request; however, outdoor seating is not guaranteed.
Weekday Menu:
The weekday menu is available Monday through Thursday and until 4:00 p.m. on Fridays.
The bar menu is available in the lounge Monday through Friday all day.
Thursday night is wing night. The Allegheny Grille serves whole wings, and you can choose from 10 different flavors.
Friday is all you can eat fish for $11.99.
Delivery will continue within 15 miles Monday through Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Entertainment will be held on the patio on Tuesdays – rain or shine!
The Allegheny Grille is located at 40 Main Street, Foxburg, PA 16036.
For more information, visit their Facebook page here.
