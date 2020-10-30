 

State Police Calls: DUI, Lost/Missing Firearm

Friday, October 30, 2020 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

State Police (by Dave)CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

DUI in Farmington Township

Around 6:47 p.m. on October 28, Marienville-based State Police initiated a traffic stop on a 2011 Honda Civic on State Route 66 near Nash Drive in Farmington Township, Clarion County, after observing the vehicle driving erratically.

Police say the driver, identified as a 45-year-old James City man, was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance.

The investigation is ongoing, and charges are pending the results of blood tests.

The name of the driver was not released.

Lost/Missing Firearm in Kingsley Township

Marienville-based State Police say a known man reported he lost a firearm around noon on October 27.

The firearm, a Glock valued at $450.00, was reportedly lost in the area of Tionesta.

The investigation is ongoing.


