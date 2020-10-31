 

Saturday, October 31, 2020 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 46. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 34. South wind 5 to 8 mph.

Sunday – Showers. High near 50. South wind 11 to 14 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday Night – Rain and snow showers likely, becoming all snow after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. West wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday – A chance of snow showers, mixing with rain after 11am, then gradually ending. Partly sunny, with a high near 40. Northwest wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 32.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 56.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 37.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.


