Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Creepy Candied Corn

Saturday, October 31, 2020 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Color your popcorn an eerie green hue to add a spooky effect!

Ingredients

3 packages (3.3 ounces each) butter-flavored microwave popcorn
1-1/3 cups sugar

1 cup light corn syrup
1/2 cup butter, cubed
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
3 to 5 drops green food coloring, optional

Directions

-Preheat oven to 250°. Pop popcorn according to manufacturer’s directions. Transfer to two very large bowls; discard any unpopped kernels.

-In a large heavy saucepan, combine sugar, corn syrup and butter. Bring to a boil over medium heat; cook and stir 3 minutes.

-Remove from heat; stir in vanilla and, if desired, food coloring. Pour over popcorn and toss to coat. Spread in a single layer on greased 15x10x1-in. baking pans.

-Bake 1 hour, stirring every 20 minutes. Remove from pans and place on waxed paper to cool. Break into clusters. Store in airtight containers.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


