Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Creepy Candied Corn

Color your popcorn an eerie green hue to add a spooky effect!

Ingredients

3 packages (3.3 ounces each) butter-flavored microwave popcorn

1-1/3 cups sugar



1 cup light corn syrup1/2 cup butter, cubed1 teaspoon vanilla extract3 to 5 drops green food coloring, optional

Directions

-Preheat oven to 250°. Pop popcorn according to manufacturer’s directions. Transfer to two very large bowls; discard any unpopped kernels.

-In a large heavy saucepan, combine sugar, corn syrup and butter. Bring to a boil over medium heat; cook and stir 3 minutes.

-Remove from heat; stir in vanilla and, if desired, food coloring. Pour over popcorn and toss to coat. Spread in a single layer on greased 15x10x1-in. baking pans.

-Bake 1 hour, stirring every 20 minutes. Remove from pans and place on waxed paper to cool. Break into clusters. Store in airtight containers.

