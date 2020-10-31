Clarion County Reports New COVID-19 Cases Bringing Total to 244

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., October 31, that there were a total of 2,510 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 208,027.

Clarion County reported seven new cases on Friday, October 30, and 11 new cases on Saturday, October 31, bringing the county total to 244. Click here for more information.

Daily increases are now the highest they have ever been since the start of the pandemic.

The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between October 24 and October 30 is 257,367 with 14,938 positive cases. There were 45,416 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., October 30.

There are 8,812 deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 28 new deaths reported. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 3,403 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 647 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 2,314,634 individuals who have tested negative to date. Of those who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

Approximately 2% are ages 5-12;

Approximately 5% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 14% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 36% are ages 25-49;

Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 21% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department has seen significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics. Increases among 19 to 24-year-olds from April to present in October are available below:

NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 29 percent of cases so far in October;

NE – 6 percent of cases in April to approximately 16 percent of cases so far in October;

SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 14 percent of cases so far in October;

SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to 12 percent of cases so far in October;

NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 14 percent of cases so far in October; and

– Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 14 percent of cases so far in October; and SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 10 percent of cases so far in October.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 26,149 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,653 cases among employees, for a total of 31,802 at 1,070 distinct facilities in 63 counties. Out of our total deaths, 5,807 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 12,448 of our total cases are among health care workers.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.

Clean surfaces frequently.

Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

If you must go out, you are required to wear a mask when in a business or where it is difficult to maintain proper social distancing.

Download the COVID Alert PA app and make your phone part of the fight. The free app can be found in the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store by searching for “covid alert pa.”.

