COVID-19 Precautions Will Be In Place At Polls On Election Day

Saturday, October 31, 2020 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Lexis Twentier

mask voteHARRISBURG, Pa. – Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar assured Pennsylvanians that rigorous precautions will be taken at polling places on Nov. 3 to keep voters, poll workers and election officials safe.

“We want voters to feel safe going to the polls on election day to exercise their constitutional right to vote,” Secretary Boockvar said. “In addition to all the precautions that counties are taking, voters should follow common-sense measures, such as wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing at the polls.”

While no voter will be denied their right to vote for not wearing a mask, Secretary Boockvar urged all voters to wear a mask for their own safety and to protect other voters and the poll workers who will be spending all day at the polls so their neighbors can cast their ballots.

The Department of State, in partnership with the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA), is providing counties with masks, hand sanitizer, sneeze guards, marking tape for social distancing and other supplies for polling places.

Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on election day. Voters can find their polling place and more information on voting at the polls on the department’s voting website votesPA.com.

For more information on voting in Pennsylvania, visit votesPA.com.


